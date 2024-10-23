NYC burglary suspect kills woman on bicycle while fleeing police

A burglary suspect trying to elude police in Queens hit a young woman on her bicycle, killing her, before abandoning the car with two other suspects and running away, authorities say.

According to the NYPD, cops tried to stop the pick-up truck near 34th Avenue and 37th Street in Astoria and the driver sped off. It was around 11 p.m. Tuesday and they were investigating a burglary on Crescent Street.

The details of the burglary case weren't immediately clear. Police say the truck driver fled when officers tried to stop him, hitting the bicyclist, in her 30s, in his attempt to escape. The driver fled that scene, too.

The vehicle was later found abandoned on Newton Road. Police say it had been occupied by three males.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.