Armed robbers tie up family in Queens home invasion, take $15,000 in cash and jewelry

Two men terrorized a Queens family in their own home, using zip ties and duct the parents and kids while looting cash, jewelry and even the family's car, according to police.

The suspects allegedly flashed guns as they pushed their way into the home on 12th Avenue near 154th Street in the Whitestone neighborhood just after 9 a.m. Monday, police said, while the couple and their children were getting ready for the day. The dastardly duo made the family go down to the basement where they were tied up as the robbers ransacked the home.

With the family tied up downstairs, the pair took $15,000 in cash and jewelry from the safe in the house, police said.

Police told NBC New York the home invaders also stole the family’s car. It was recovered less than a mile way.

"I’m just on my way to work, getting out of my car, and I just see this man running out of his house with duct tape on him so, I was like I have to help," said neighbor John Nardone, who called the police.

Officers arrived within minutes of Nardone calling police, but not before the suspects were able to take off with their stolen items in the family's car, which they ditched not long after.

The victims did not wish to talk to NBC New York hours after the incident. Nardone said the father seemed "really rattled" and "very nervous."

Neighbors were shocked to see crime tape on quiet street and were remaining vigilant. It was unclear if the suspects cased the neighborhood before the home invasion and randomly chose their victims.

Investigators were at the scene later Monday collecting evidence. No arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers.​​​