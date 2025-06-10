The NYPD is looking for a man who at least twice has stopped women on a Queens street, told them they had a spider somewhere on their bodies and then used the guise of a good Samaritan to grab their butts, officials say.

Authorities say both reported incidents happened Monday, June 2, roughly 20 minutes apart.

According to the investigation, a 25-year-old woman walking home around 11 p.m. that night was approached by a stranger near Astoria Boulevard and 22nd Street. He told her she had a spider on her and proceeded to grab and slap her on the buttocks over her clothing, according to police. He ran off afterward.

A short time later, cops say the same man is believed to have approached a 25-year-old woman walking home, near 47th Street and Newtown Road. Again, the man told her she had a spider on her and proceeded to grope her over her clothing before running away.

No injuries were reported in either case. Cops are looking into whether there may be other victims.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.