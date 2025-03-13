NYC Subway

7 train service running with ‘severe' delays after person struck

No. 7 train service is facing delays Thursday afternoon after a person was struck by a train in Corona, according to MTA officials.

Trains are running with 'severe' delays in both directions, the MTA said.

Hudson Yards-bound 7 trains are running express service from Flushing-Main St to 74 St-Broadway. Some Flushing-bound 7 trains are ended at Queensboro Plaza.

The MTA is encouraging riders to consider consider E/F/M/N/R/W trains or Q32, Q48, Q60 buses as alternate service between Manhattan and Queens.

