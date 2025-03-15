2 found dead in Queens home

Authorities are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a Queens home.
Police responding to a call about a person shot inside a home on 80th Street found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
They also found an 88-year-old woman dead. She had not been shot. The medical examiner's office will determine how she died.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The identities of the two found dead have not been released. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
