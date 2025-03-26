A 16-year-old was shot and killed while getting off a bus in Queens Wednesday afternoon, according to police sources.

Gunfire rang out just after 2 p.m. on Liberty Avenue in Jamaica, near 169th Street, police said. The teen was getting off a bus when he got into some kind of altercation, and he was shot shortly after.

The shooting did not occur on the bus and it was not near a school at the time, sources told NBC New York. It was not immediately clear what kind of bus the teen was getting off of, whether it was a city or school bus.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers responding to the scene found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he died.

The teen has not yet been identified.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting, and police said there was no description of a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.