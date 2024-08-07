Women's speed climbing final results: Aleksandra Miroslaw captures gold medal by .08 seconds

A difference of only .08 seconds earned Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw the gold in women's speed climbing on Wednesday at the Paris Olympics.

It was her first Olympic medal after just missing out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in Tokyo three years ago. It's Poland's first gold medal at these Games.

The gold came two days after she twice broke the women's world record, which now stands at 6.06 seconds.

WHAT A FINISH. By a margin of .08 seconds, Poland's Aleksandra Miroslaw makes history as the FIRST women's Olympic gold medalist in speed climbing! 🇵🇱🧗‍♀️#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/0jtV6IKtRJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

“It means a lot,” Miroslaw said. “It’s the first time for speed climbing and also for me here. I have my flag and I was standing on the podium, hearing my national anthem. It was just amazing.”

She won the final in 6.10, beating the 6.18 time of silver medalist Deng Lijuan of China. Aleksandra Kalucka of Poland won the bronze.

“It was a close final,” said Miroslaw, the 2023 bronze medalist at the world championships. “I just focused on myself and my run. I didn't look on the right side, on the times, just focused on myself.”

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Aleksandra Miroslaw of Team Poland poses on the podium during the Medal Ceremony after the Women’s Speed, Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

American Emma Hunt set a personal best of 6.36 seconds but finished fifth after losing in the quarterfinals.

“Just overthinking and not in the moment. And that’s what I’ll take from this," Hunt said. “And I’ll try to be more present in the future.”

Hunt's teammate Sam Watson is a favorite in the men's speed event on Thursday. He is the world record holder in the event.

Miroslaw broke the women's world record for the first time at the Tokyo Games, then did it nine other times since then. She now holds the last 10 world records in women's speed climbing.

Sport climbing debuted in Tokyo with a combined event that included speed, boulder and lead. In Paris, there was a medal for speed and another for boulder and lead combined.

“It doesn’t mean that it was easier,” the 30-year-old Miroslaw said. “But after Tokyo I just focused on the Paris Olympics and on doing my job as good as I can.”

LE BOURGET, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Aleksandra Miroslaw (L) of Team Poland competes against Deng Lijuan of Team China during the Sport Climbing - Women's Speed Final on day twelve of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 7, 2024 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

The men's speed event final rounds take place Thursday starting at 6:35 a.m. ET.