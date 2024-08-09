Here's what to know about breaking's Olympics future; will it be on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles schedule?

Breaking is making its Olympics debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024. It has quickly become one of the most talked about sports at the Paris Olympics.

Breaking's roots can be traced to the Bronx where it emerged in the 70s from Black and brown youth and has since expanded to a multi-billion dollar global industry.

This dance form is known for its athleticism and is closely tied to hip-hop culture, characterized by a combination of athletic moves (think spins and flips).

The dance spread across the world and international competitions began in the 1990s.

In Paris, Japan's b-girl Ami won the first ever gold for breaking.

How did breaking become an Olympic sport?

The World DanceSport Federation was recognized by the International Olympic Committee in 1997, which was able to get breaking added to the 2018 Youth Olympic program. It had a very successful run at the 2018 event in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It was officially added on December 7, 2021 to the 2024 Paris Olympics program.

Will breaking be at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

Unfortunately, for breaking fans, the answer is no. As of right now, breaking is not scheduled to be on the program for the 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

According to the World DanceSport Federation, the decision to not include breaking in 2028 was made by the LA 2028 organizing committee, which gets the opportunity to request the inclusion of some sports.

Breaking isn't currently listed on the LA 2028 website.

Will breaking be at a future Olympics? Will breaking be an Olympic sports in 2032?

The World DanceSport Federation said it is hoping breaking will be included at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, citing the example of baseball and softball not being included in 2024, but coming back for 2028.