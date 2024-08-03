Why was Team USA's Alex Walsh disqualified in the women's 200m medley?

It initially looked like a double-podium finish for Team USA in the women's 200m individual medley — but it wasn't meant to be, with one of the swimmers getting disqualified after the race.

Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh appeared to finish second and third, respectively, in Saturday's race, which would've added two more medals for the U.S. in the pool at the Paris Olympics.

But quickly after the race was over, officials announced they were reviewing part of Walsh's race, focusing in on one of her turns as she was finishing the backstroke and going into the breaststroke.

Moments later, it was determined that she would be DQ'd from the race for the maneuver that was deemed to be an illegal turn.

So what did Walsh do to get disqualified? Apparently she did not finish the backstroke on her back while making the turn into the wall to begin the breaststroke portion.

"She rolls over...she went past vertical, that's the problem. The head has to come back and cannot go past that 90 degree mark," said NBC swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines after the race. "From that angle, that looks like that's the right call."

As a result of the DQ, Kate Douglass got second with a time of 2:06:92, just over three-tenths of a second behind Canada's Summer McIntosh, who set an Olympic record with a time of 2:06:56 to earn the gold. Australia's Kaylee McKeown got the bronze, following the disqualification.

