Why Team USA gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wore a crown after her win

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had a crowning victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Aug. 8, the sprinter, 25, defended her own world record — for the sixth time — when she completed the 400-meter hurdle race in 50.37 seconds. The sprinter's performance is electrifying to watch, amplified by the spectators’ visible excitement and the spirited commentary from sportscasters.

During the event, the runner maintained the lead as she powered through the track’s final turn and broke ahead even further from her competition. She sprinted down the homestretch to the finish line as the stadium roared with excitement. She crossed the finish line with a significant distance — 1.50 seconds — ahead of the second-place finisher, her teammate Anna Crockell.

McLaughlin-Levrone took her victory lap with a tiara.

Speaking to NBC after her race, she explained the sentimental value of the tiara.

"My sister-in-law gave me this. She told me months ago that she was going to bring it. After the race, she would give it to me, so I’m sporting this for her," she told the reporter with a smile.

"Congratulations, you are queen," the reporter replied.

On social media, users celebrated her big win, expressing how her speed and precision during the race were a showcase of her unparalleled skill and determination.

“The crown belongs to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone! Congratulation!” one user wrote on X.

"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone rightfully wears the crown and shares the American glory with Tara Davis-Woodhall!" another added. "Legendary!!

"Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. GIVE THAT QUEEN HER CROWN!!" another wrote.

How many times has Sydney McLaughlin broken the world record?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world record for the sixth time on Aug. 8 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The hurdler made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics when she was 16. She competed in the 400-meter hurdles and finished in 6th place.

What is the world record for 400-meter hurdles?

The world record for women's 400-meter hurdles is 50.37 seconds as of Aug. 8.

Where is Sydney McLaughlin from?

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a hurdler and sprinter from New Brunswick, New Jersey.

