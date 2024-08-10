Who scored the winning goal in the Brazil-US gold medal match?

The third Olympic showdown between Brazil and the United States was decided by a single goal, with the USWNT clinching victory once again and their first gold since 2012.

The women's soccer team final was a rematch between Brazil and Team USA, who previously faced off in gold medal matches in 2004 and 2008. In each of those outings, the U.S. team left with gold.

Saturday's final game went scoreless in the first half. Ludmila appeared to score in the 16th minute but it was quickly ruled out for offside.

Forward Mallory Swanson streaked down the left side in the 26th minute but Brazil goalkeeper Lorena easily stopped her shot.

Then, everything changed in the second half.

Swanson made another run on goal, scoring in the 57th minute. It was a milestone game for Swanson, 26. In addition to scoring the winning goal and sole score of the game, with her appearance, she earned her 100th cap.

The United States went undefeated at the Paris Olympics and didn't allow a goal in any of its three knockout games.

The USWNT had not won gold at an Olympics since 2012, having lost in the quarterfinals in 2016 and earning the bronze in 2020. New head coach Emma Hayes coached her first match with the team June 1 and came in with a mission of winning.

“I like winning. It’s part of my DNA. I’ve got a team that likes winning, so of course our goal tomorrow is to win the gold medal," she told NBC Olympics on Friday.

Paris , France - 10 August 2024; Mallory Swanson of Team United States shoots to score her side's first goal during the women's gold medal match between Team Brazil and Team United States at Parc des Princes during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Bridgeport's Alyssa Naeher had some tremendous saves, especially in the stoppage time of the second half, to keep Brazil from scoring.

This was the third gold medal match between the USA and Brazil, and the U.S. has now won all three, including 2004 and 2008.

Brazil's Marta, 38, was playing in her six Olympics and what is believed to be her final international tournament.

A number of athletes and celebrities were in attendance for the game, including former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and actor Tom Cruise, who is rumored to have a role at Sunday's closing ceremony.

How many medals has the U.S. women's soccer team won?

Women's soccer made its debut at the Olympics in 1996. Since then, the United States has won five gold medals. Here's how the USWNT has done: