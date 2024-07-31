2024 Paris Olympics

Who is on the USWNT roster versus Australia at the Olympics?

The U.S. women's national team is taking on Australia in its final match of the group stage

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Women's National Team is ready to take on Australia in the team's third group stage match at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. is currently in a good position after winning both its first two matches defeating Zambia 3-0 and then Germany 4-1.

The U.S. announced its starting lineup earlier on Sunday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

USA women's soccer starting lineup vs. Australia

  • 1-Alyssa Naeher
  • 2-Emily Fox
  • 4-Naomi Girma
  • 5-Trinity Rodman
  • 7-Crystal Dunn
  • 9-Mallory Swanson
  • 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)
  • 11-Sophia Smith
  • 14-Emily Sonnett
  • 16-Rose Lavelle
  • 17-Sam Coffey

Available subs for Team USA vs. Australia

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
  •  3-Korbin Albert
  • 6-Casey Krueger
  • 8-Lynn Williams
  • 12-Tierna Davidson
  • 13-Jenna Nighswonger
  • 18-Casey Murphy
  • 20-Croix Bethune

Lindsey Horan will now have 153 caps, Crystal Dunn with 152, Alyssa Naeher with 109, and Rose Lavelle with 104.

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

Live updates: US men compete in gymnastics all-around finals; USWNT faces Australia

2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch the USWNT vs. Australia group stage match at the Olympics Wednesday

There was one change made to the roster from the last game with Sonnett filling a starting spot instead of Davidson.

How to watch USWNT USA vs. Australia?

You can watch the USA vs. Australia women's soccer match on Wednesday on Peacock.

You can also watch here at this link.

The match will reair at 6 p.m. ET on USA network.

What happens after the group stage in women's soccer in Paris?

The top two teams in each of the group stage then advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsSoccerUSWNTTeam USA
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us