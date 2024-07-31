Who is on the USWNT roster versus Australia at the Olympics?

The U.S. Women's National Team is ready to take on Australia in the team's third group stage match at the Paris Olympics.
The U.S. is currently in a good position after winning both its first two matches defeating Zambia 3-0 and then Germany 4-1.
The U.S. announced its starting lineup earlier on Sunday.
USA women's soccer starting lineup vs. Australia
- 1-Alyssa Naeher
- 2-Emily Fox
- 4-Naomi Girma
- 5-Trinity Rodman
- 7-Crystal Dunn
- 9-Mallory Swanson
- 10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)
- 11-Sophia Smith
- 14-Emily Sonnett
- 16-Rose Lavelle
- 17-Sam Coffey
Available subs for Team USA vs. Australia
- 3-Korbin Albert
- 6-Casey Krueger
- 8-Lynn Williams
- 12-Tierna Davidson
- 13-Jenna Nighswonger
- 18-Casey Murphy
- 20-Croix Bethune
Lindsey Horan will now have 153 caps, Crystal Dunn with 152, Alyssa Naeher with 109, and Rose Lavelle with 104.
There was one change made to the roster from the last game with Sonnett filling a starting spot instead of Davidson.
How to watch USWNT USA vs. Australia?
You can watch the USA vs. Australia women's soccer match on Wednesday on Peacock.
You can also watch here at this link.
The match will reair at 6 p.m. ET on USA network.
What happens after the group stage in women's soccer in Paris?
The top two teams in each of the group stage then advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.