Who is on the USWNT roster versus Australia at the Olympics?

The U.S. Women's National Team is ready to take on Australia in the team's third group stage match at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. is currently in a good position after winning both its first two matches defeating Zambia 3-0 and then Germany 4-1.

The U.S. announced its starting lineup earlier on Sunday.

USA women's soccer starting lineup vs. Australia

1-Alyssa Naeher

2-Emily Fox

4-Naomi Girma

5-Trinity Rodman

7-Crystal Dunn

9-Mallory Swanson

10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)

11-Sophia Smith

14-Emily Sonnett

16-Rose Lavelle

17-Sam Coffey

Available subs for Team USA vs. Australia

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

3-Korbin Albert

6-Casey Krueger

8-Lynn Williams

12-Tierna Davidson

13-Jenna Nighswonger

18-Casey Murphy

20-Croix Bethune

Lindsey Horan will now have 153 caps, Crystal Dunn with 152, Alyssa Naeher with 109, and Rose Lavelle with 104.

There was one change made to the roster from the last game with Sonnett filling a starting spot instead of Davidson.

Our XI to close out Group B 🇺🇸 #USWNT x @Visa — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 31, 2024

How to watch USWNT USA vs. Australia?

You can watch the USA vs. Australia women's soccer match on Wednesday on Peacock.

You can also watch here at this link.

The match will reair at 6 p.m. ET on USA network.

Good morning and happy matchday!!!!



Paris 2024 Olympics, Group B



🇦🇺 Australia vs USA 🇺🇸



1 PM ET

📍Marseille



📺 E! Network / Universo

💻 Peacock



Match Preview » https://t.co/6MfBsvg16N#USWNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/VyfO3SdqRH — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 31, 2024

What happens after the group stage in women's soccer in Paris?

The top two teams in each of the group stage then advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.