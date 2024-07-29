Who is Ilona Maher? Here's what to know about the US women's rugby sevens Olympian and TikTok star

Rugby sevens star Ilona Maher has been a huge hit on social media as the U.S. women's team has progressed to the semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

She's been busy making funny TikTok and Instagram reels and also empowering posts about women and sports. She's also producing some big hits on opponents at Stade de France as a regular starter for the U.S. women's rugby sevens team.

Her video recruiting recently retired NFL center Jason Kelce as a super fan for the No. 4-ranked U.S. team after their first two games on Monday magnified the attention.

The 27-year-old Maher isn't new to this. Her hilarious takes on village life in the pandemic-era Tokyo Olympics three years ago made her one of the breakout stars of those Games.

Maher was a collegiate star at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. She was a nursing student there and spent three years playing rugby at the school after transferring there for sophomore year, according to the university.

How did Maher become famous on TikTok?

Spectators were barred from Olympic venues in Tokyo, and there's always strict rules anyway about who is allowed into the athletes' village. Those weren't barriers for Maher. With fans locked out under harsh social-distancing rules, her social media followers got a humorous inside look at the Games — starting with the bedding.

Maher and her rugby sevens teammates tested out the cardboard beds in a TikTok video that gained millions of views, showing them performing CPR on the bed, doing yoga and even throwing a mock tantrum.

What is Maher doing during the Paris Olympics?

Another Olympic village, more cardboard beds.

"Hey everyone, we're back testing out the cardboard beds. My bed is going to break, yes, but I'm going to do it anyway," Maher says by way of introduction to the video that showed her and some of her teammates wrestling on the beds, doing gymnastics moves and Irish jigs, among other things. Nothing to lose sleep over.

Her U.S. teammates, including Nicole Heavirland, Naya Tapper and Sammy Sullivan, often make it into Maher's posts. Then there's the people she runs across at the Olympics — like Snoop Dogg ("He's an insanely cool dude") and U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff (the topic turned to pickleball). To the guy who asked if she was an Olympian and then wrongly guessed which sport: "All 5'10" of me, 200 pounds — a gymnast. Wrong!"

What is #beastbeautybrains?

Maher uses a #beastbeautybrains hashtag with the aim of spreading body image positivity and bringing more attention to rugby and women's sports in general.

From the U.S.-branded bikini, to the rugby uniform to the stylish formal Ralph Lauren clothes, Maher wears them all with pride and seemingly equal comfort in a vast range of photos and reels of her Olympic wardrobe.

She's strong — her stiff-arm shoving away attempted tackles against Japan and France were plenty evidence of that.

She's fast — running almost the length of the field to score against Japan showed that.

She's smart — as well as gaining a nursing degree, following in the footsteps of her mom, she worked to graduate from rugby enthusiast to professional athlete. Next step is to make its pay better.

She summed it up in a quick post to her million-plus Instagram followers before the opening ceremony on Friday.

"As the Olympics officially start, I want you all to take a look at all the different body types on display. All body types matter. All body types are worthy from the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player, from a rugby player to a shot-putter and a sprinter. All bodies are beautiful and can do amazing things. So truly see yourself in these athletes and know you can do it, too."

How is the US women's rugby sevens team doing in Paris?

The U.S. advanced to a semifinal match against defending champion New Zealand with a 17-7 quarterfinal win over Britain, avenging a loss to the British at the same stage in Tokyo three years ago.

Maher played an instrumental role in the first try, using her big fend to brush off one tackler, draw in a defender and then release Tapper into the clear on the left wing to score.

She made another barging, long-range run just before halftime to ensure the U.S. kept momentum.

Sammy Sullivan and Kristi Kirshe scored second-half tries to seal the win.