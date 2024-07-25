2024 Paris Olympics

Who are the flag bearers for Team USA? Coco Gauff and LeBron James to headline at Parade of Nations

Gauff and James will share flag bearer responsibilities, the second time Team USA has had both a man and woman duo leading the team at the Opening Ceremony

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut at the Paris Games and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the U.S. flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

“I mean, for me, the Olympics is a top priority. I would say equal to the Grand Slams. I wouldn’t put it above or below, just because I’ve never played before. This is my first time,” Gauff said earlier this year. “Obviously, I always want to do well, try to get a medal.”

Gauff and James, the 39-year-old leading scorer in NBA history, both compete in sports that are outside the traditional Olympic world and get attention year-round, not just every four years.

The 20-year-old Gauff made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.

Now Gauff, who is based in Florida, is a Grand Slam title winner in singles and doubles. She won her first major championship in New York in September, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the singles final of the U.S. Open, then added her first Grand Slam doubles trophy at the French Open this June alongside Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

The same clay courts at Roland Garros used for the French Open will be where matches are going to be held for the Paris Olympics. The draw to set the brackets is Thursday, and play begins on Saturday.

When did Team USA start having two flag bearers?

Starting with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and continuing with the 2022 Beijing Olympics and now the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA has both a male and female flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will take place down the Seine River on Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will start at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Opening Ceremony will be reaired Friday night, July 26 in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

Who will be the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony?

Team USA has not announced a flag bearer for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony as of July 25.

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics was the first time Team USA had a flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony.

List of flag bearers in U.S. Olympic history

Here are all of the U.S. athletes to carry the flag in an Opening or Closing Ceremony at the Summer and Winter Olympics:

2024 Paris Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: LeBron James, basketball; Coco Gauff, tennis
  • Closing Ceremony: TBD
LeBron James named Team USA flag bearer

The NBA superstar will lead American athletes during the Parade of Nations on Friday at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: John Shuster, curling; Brittany Bowe, speed skating
  • Closing Ceremony: Elana Meyers Taylor, bobsled

2020 Tokyo Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Eddy Alvarez, baseball; Sue Bird, basketball
  • Closing Ceremony: Kara Winger, track and field

2018 PyeongChang Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Erin Hamlin, luge
  • Closing Ceremony: Jessie Diggins, cross-country skiing

2016 Rio Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Michael Phelps, swimming
  • Closing Ceremony: Simone Biles, gymnastics

2014 Sochi Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Todd Lodwick, Nordic combined
  • Closing Ceremony: Julie Chu, hockey

2012 London Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Mariel Zagunis, fencing
  • Closing Ceremony: Bryshon Nellum, track and field

2010 Vancouver Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Mark Grimmette, luge
  • Closing Ceremony: Bill Demong, Nordic combined

2008 Beijing Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Lopez Lomong, track and field
  • Closing Ceremony: Khatuna Lorig, archery

2006 Torino Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Chris Witty, speed skating
  • Closing Ceremony: Joey Cheek, speed skating

2004 Athens Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Dawn Staley, basketball
  • Closing Ceremony: Mia Hamm, soccer

2002 Salt Lake City Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Amy Peterson, short track speed skating
  • Closing Ceremony: Brian Shimer, bobsled

2000 Sydney Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Cliff Meidl, canoeing
  • Closing Ceremony: Rulon Gardner, wrestling

1998 Nagano Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Eric Flaim, speed skating
  • Closing Ceremony: Cammi Granato, hockey

1996 Atlanta Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Bruce Baumgartner, wrestling
  • Closing Ceremony: Michael Matz, equestrian

1994 Lillehammer Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Cammy Myler, luge
  • Closing Ceremony: Dan Jansen, speed skating

1992 Barcelona Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Francie Larrieu Smith, track and field
  • Closing Ceremony: Peter Westbrook, fencing

1992 Albertville Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Bill Koch, cross-country skiing

1988 Seoul Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Evelyn Ashford, track and field

1988 Calgary Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Lyle Nelson, biathlon

1984 Los Angeles Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Ed Burke, track and field

1984 Sarajevo Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Frank Masley, luge

1980 Lake Placid Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Scott Hamilton, figure skating

1976 Montreal Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Gary Hall, swimming

1976 Innsbruck Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Cindy Nelson, alpine skiing

1972 Munich Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Olga Fikotova Connolly, track and field

1972 Sapporo Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Dianne Holum, speed skating

1968 Mexico City Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Janice Romary, fencing

1968 Grenoble Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Terry McDermott, speed skating

1964 Tokyo Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Parry O'Brien, track and field

1964 Innsbruck Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Bill Disney, speed skating

1960 Rome Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Rafer Johnson, track and field

1960 Squaw Valley Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Don McDermott, speed skating

1956 Melbourne Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Norman Armitage, fencing

1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: James Bickford, bobsled

1952 Helsinki Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Norman Armitage, fencing

1952 Oslo Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: James Bickford, bobsled

1948 London Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Ralph Craig, track and field

1948 St. Moritz Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Jack Heaton, skeleton

1936 Berlin Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Al Jochim, gymnastics

1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Rolf Monsen, cross-country skiing

1932 Los Angeles Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Morgan Taylor, track and field

1932 Lake Placid Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Billy Fiske, bobsled

1928 Amsterdam Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Bud Houser, track and field

1928 St. Moritz Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Godfrey Dewey, president of Lake Placid Organizing Committee

1924 Paris Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Pat McDonald, track and field

1924 Chamonix Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Taffy Abel, hockey

1920 Antwerp Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Pat McDonald, track and field

1912 Stockholm Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: George Bonhag, track and field

1908 London Olympics

  • Opening Ceremony: Ralph Rose, track and field
