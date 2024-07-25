Who are the flag bearers for Team USA? Coco Gauff and LeBron James to headline at Parade of Nations

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut at the Paris Games and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the U.S. flag. She and James were chosen by Team USA athletes.

“I mean, for me, the Olympics is a top priority. I would say equal to the Grand Slams. I wouldn’t put it above or below, just because I’ve never played before. This is my first time,” Gauff said earlier this year. “Obviously, I always want to do well, try to get a medal.”

I just want to say thank you to my fellow team usa olympians/athletes for voting and choosing me for this incredible honor to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony ❤️. Thank you so much. I am incredibly honored. 🥹🇺🇸 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 24, 2024

Gauff and James, the 39-year-old leading scorer in NBA history, both compete in sports that are outside the traditional Olympic world and get attention year-round, not just every four years.

The 20-year-old Gauff made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Now Gauff, who is based in Florida, is a Grand Slam title winner in singles and doubles. She won her first major championship in New York in September, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the singles final of the U.S. Open, then added her first Grand Slam doubles trophy at the French Open this June alongside Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

The same clay courts at Roland Garros used for the French Open will be where matches are going to be held for the Paris Olympics. The draw to set the brackets is Thursday, and play begins on Saturday.

When did Team USA start having two flag bearers?

Starting with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and continuing with the 2022 Beijing Olympics and now the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA has both a male and female flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony.

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony will take place down the Seine River on Friday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will start at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Opening Ceremony will be reaired Friday night, July 26 in primetime on NBC and Peacock.

Who will be the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremony?

Team USA has not announced a flag bearer for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony as of July 25.

The 1992 Barcelona Olympics was the first time Team USA had a flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony.

List of flag bearers in U.S. Olympic history

Here are all of the U.S. athletes to carry the flag in an Opening or Closing Ceremony at the Summer and Winter Olympics:

2024 Paris Olympics

Opening Ceremony: LeBron James, basketball; Coco Gauff, tennis

LeBron James, basketball; Coco Gauff, tennis Closing Ceremony: TBD

The NBA superstar will lead American athletes during the Parade of Nations on Friday at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2022 Beijing Olympics

Opening Ceremony: John Shuster, curling; Brittany Bowe, speed skating

John Shuster, curling; Brittany Bowe, speed skating Closing Ceremony: Elana Meyers Taylor, bobsled

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Eddy Alvarez, baseball; Sue Bird, basketball

Eddy Alvarez, baseball; Sue Bird, basketball Closing Ceremony: Kara Winger, track and field

2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Erin Hamlin, luge

Erin Hamlin, luge Closing Ceremony: Jessie Diggins, cross-country skiing

2016 Rio Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Michael Phelps, swimming

Michael Phelps, swimming Closing Ceremony: Simone Biles, gymnastics

2014 Sochi Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Todd Lodwick, Nordic combined

Todd Lodwick, Nordic combined Closing Ceremony: Julie Chu, hockey

2012 London Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Mariel Zagunis, fencing

Mariel Zagunis, fencing Closing Ceremony: Bryshon Nellum, track and field

2010 Vancouver Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Mark Grimmette, luge

Mark Grimmette, luge Closing Ceremony: Bill Demong, Nordic combined

2008 Beijing Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Lopez Lomong, track and field

Lopez Lomong, track and field Closing Ceremony: Khatuna Lorig, archery

2006 Torino Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Chris Witty, speed skating

Chris Witty, speed skating Closing Ceremony: Joey Cheek, speed skating

2004 Athens Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Dawn Staley, basketball

Dawn Staley, basketball Closing Ceremony: Mia Hamm, soccer

2002 Salt Lake City Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Amy Peterson, short track speed skating

Amy Peterson, short track speed skating Closing Ceremony: Brian Shimer, bobsled

2000 Sydney Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Cliff Meidl, canoeing

Cliff Meidl, canoeing Closing Ceremony: Rulon Gardner, wrestling

1998 Nagano Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Eric Flaim, speed skating

Eric Flaim, speed skating Closing Ceremony: Cammi Granato, hockey

1996 Atlanta Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bruce Baumgartner, wrestling

Bruce Baumgartner, wrestling Closing Ceremony: Michael Matz, equestrian

1994 Lillehammer Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Cammy Myler, luge

Cammy Myler, luge Closing Ceremony: Dan Jansen, speed skating

1992 Barcelona Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Francie Larrieu Smith, track and field

Francie Larrieu Smith, track and field Closing Ceremony: Peter Westbrook, fencing

1992 Albertville Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bill Koch, cross-country skiing

1988 Seoul Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Evelyn Ashford, track and field

1988 Calgary Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Lyle Nelson, biathlon

1984 Los Angeles Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Ed Burke, track and field

1984 Sarajevo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Frank Masley, luge

1980 Lake Placid Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Scott Hamilton, figure skating

1976 Montreal Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Gary Hall, swimming

1976 Innsbruck Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Cindy Nelson, alpine skiing

1972 Munich Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Olga Fikotova Connolly, track and field

1972 Sapporo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Dianne Holum, speed skating

1968 Mexico City Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Janice Romary, fencing

1968 Grenoble Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Terry McDermott, speed skating

1964 Tokyo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Parry O'Brien, track and field

1964 Innsbruck Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bill Disney, speed skating

1960 Rome Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Rafer Johnson, track and field

1960 Squaw Valley Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Don McDermott, speed skating

1956 Melbourne Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Norman Armitage, fencing

1956 Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: James Bickford, bobsled

1952 Helsinki Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Norman Armitage, fencing

1952 Oslo Olympics

Opening Ceremony: James Bickford, bobsled

1948 London Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Ralph Craig, track and field

1948 St. Moritz Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Jack Heaton, skeleton

1936 Berlin Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Al Jochim, gymnastics

1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Rolf Monsen, cross-country skiing

1932 Los Angeles Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Morgan Taylor, track and field

1932 Lake Placid Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Billy Fiske, bobsled

1928 Amsterdam Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Bud Houser, track and field

1928 St. Moritz Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Godfrey Dewey, president of Lake Placid Organizing Committee

1924 Paris Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Pat McDonald, track and field

1924 Chamonix Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Taffy Abel, hockey

1920 Antwerp Olympics

Opening Ceremony: Pat McDonald, track and field

1912 Stockholm Olympics

Opening Ceremony: George Bonhag, track and field

1908 London Olympics