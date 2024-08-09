Meet Team USA's b-boys and b-girls breaking for gold at 2024 Paris Olympics

Breaking will officially make its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics with b-girls competing on Friday and b-boys hitting the floor on Saturday.

Sixteen b-boys and 16 b-girls will compete in two events (men's and women's) held at the Place de la Concorde that was transformed into an open air stadium for the Olympics.

So, who will be breaking for gold for Team USA?

Team USA is made up of four Olympians who will be competing for gold in the men’s and women’s breaking events.

B-girls Sunny Choi and Logan Edra, and b-boys Jeffrey Louis and Victor Montalvo.

Growing up, Sunny Choi always dreamed of going to the Olympics for gymnastics. This year, Choi is heading to the Paris Games as one of Team USA’s first-ever breakers with the help of her performance coach, Carl Paoli.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“I’m really excited and just happy to be able to do this and show the world what we love,” Choi said at an Olympic press conference on Wednesday.

In 2022, Choi quit her six-figure job as director of global creative operations at Estée Lauder in New York City to follow her dancing dreams. She then qualified for Paris after winning gold at the Pan American Games last November.

Montalvo, a Kissimmee, Florida native, said he wants to bring an understanding of hip-hop and breakdancing to the world.

“I just want to make sure that everyone understands what this dance is about and what hip-hop is about,” he said. “It’s all about peace, unity and having fun.”