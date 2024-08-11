Where are the next Olympics?: Here's what you need to know about the 2026 and 2028 Games

With end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all attention turns to Italy and the United States.
The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo and the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in the United States in Los Angeles.
Here's what to know about the next two Olympics.
Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics?
The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The 2026 Games are officially known as the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.
This is the first time in Olympics history that two cities have jointly pitched and been awarded the right to co-host the Olympic Games.
Events will be held at venues across northern Italy, in four main areas: Milan, Valtellina, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Val di Fiemme.
When are the 2026 Winter Olympics?
The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22, and the Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6 to 15.
What sports will be at the 2026 Winter Olympics?
These are the events planned for Milano Cortina:
- Cross-country skiing
- Ice hockey
- Freestyle skiing
- Short track speed skating
- Figure skating
- Snowboard
- Alpine skiing
- Bobsleigh
- Skeleton
- Luge
- Ski jumping
- Curling
- Biathlon
- Speed skating
- Nordic combined
- Ski mountaineering
Where are the 2028 Summer Olympics?
The 2028 Games are officially known as LA28.
The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, but spread out across southern California, including downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Inglewood.
Softball events will be held at Softball Park in Oklahoma City. Canoe slalom will be held at the Whitewater Center in Oklahoma City.
When are the 2028 Olympics?
The LA28 organizing committee recently announced the dates for 2028 Games.
The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will run from July 14, 2028 through July 30, 2028.
What sports will be at the 2028 Winter Olympics?
These are the events planned for Los Angeles:
- Aquatics
- Archery
- Athletics
- Badminton
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Canoe
- Cricket
- Cycling
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Flag Football
- Football (soccer)
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Handball
- Hockey
- Judo
- Lacrosse
- Modern Pentathlon
- Rowing
- Rugby
- Sailing
- Shooting
- Skateboarding
- Softball
- Sport Climbing
- Squash
- Surfing
- Table Tennis
- Taekwondo
- Tennis
- Triathlon
- Volleyball
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
Baseball/softball, lacrosse and cricket are making a return to the Olympics in 2028, while Flag Football and Squash are making their Olympic debuts. Breaking is among the sports that was at the 2024 Games in Paris but will not be on the 2028 program.