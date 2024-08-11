Where are the next Olympics?: Here's what you need to know about the 2026 and 2028 Games

With end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, all attention turns to Italy and the United States.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo and the 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in the United States in Los Angeles.

Here's what to know about the next two Olympics.

Where are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The 2026 Games are officially known as the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics.

This is the first time in Olympics history that two cities have jointly pitched and been awarded the right to co-host the Olympic Games.

Events will be held at venues across northern Italy, in four main areas: Milan, Valtellina, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Val di Fiemme.

When are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22, and the Winter Paralympics will be held from March 6 to 15.

What sports will be at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

These are the events planned for Milano Cortina:

Cross-country skiing

Ice hockey

Freestyle skiing

Short track speed skating

Figure skating

Snowboard

Alpine skiing

Bobsleigh

Skeleton

Luge

Ski jumping

Curling

Biathlon

Speed skating

Nordic combined

Ski mountaineering

Where are the 2028 Summer Olympics?

The 2028 Games are officially known as LA28.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, but spread out across southern California, including downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Inglewood.

Softball events will be held at Softball Park in Oklahoma City. Canoe slalom will be held at the Whitewater Center in Oklahoma City.

When are the 2028 Olympics?

The LA28 organizing committee recently announced the dates for 2028 Games.

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will run from July 14, 2028 through July 30, 2028.

What sports will be at the 2028 Winter Olympics?

These are the events planned for Los Angeles:

Aquatics

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Canoe

Cricket

Cycling

Equestrian

Fencing

Flag Football

Football (soccer)

Golf

Gymnastics

Handball

Hockey

Judo

Lacrosse

Modern Pentathlon

Rowing

Rugby

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Softball

Sport Climbing

Squash

Surfing

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Triathlon

Volleyball

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Baseball/softball, lacrosse and cricket are making a return to the Olympics in 2028, while Flag Football and Squash are making their Olympic debuts. Breaking is among the sports that was at the 2024 Games in Paris but will not be on the 2028 program.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman spoke Saturday about their vision for the 2028 Olympics from a press event in Paris, where they’ve been strategizing their plans for hosting the next Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Parisians who left the city to avoid the floods of tourists reflect on their decision and share advice with the hosts of the 2028 Olympics: Los Angeles residents.