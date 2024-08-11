2024 Paris Olympics

What is the ‘Marathon for All' featured in the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

The Marathon for All was an event that let 40,048 amateurs run the same marathon route the Olympians ran in the men's and women's events.

By Brendan Brightman

Third and fourth runner to cross the line of the "Marathon Pour Tous"
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The Closing Ceremony for the 2024 Olympics, in addition to honoring the women's marathon medalists for the first time, also highlighted another first for the Olympic Games: the "Marathon for All."

So what is the Marathon for All, or as they call it in French, the Marathon Pour Tous? Let's take a closer look:

What is the Marathon for All?

The Marathon for All was an event that let 40,048 amateurs run the same marathon route the Olympians ran in the men's and women's events. The event held both a full marathon and 10k race for amateurs, with 20,024 running the marathon and 20,024 running the 10k.

Who was selected to run in the Marathon for All?

Of the 40,048 amateurs, 50% were men and 50% were women, achieving full parity, just like the Paris Games themselves did for the first time.

The youngest amateur to run in the 10k was 16, and the oldest 94. The youngest to run the marathon was 20, and the oldest participant was 85.

There were also 127 countries represented, with France, the United States and Romania making up the top three countries represented.

Interestingly, only 74% of participants in the marathon had run one before, and 90% of participants in the 10k had run a 10k before.

Who won the Marathon for All?

The Marathon for All did not have a winner, instead all who finished and participated were congratulated by the Paris Olympics.

