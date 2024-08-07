What do Olympic winners get besides a medal? Some countries give money, others give colonoscopies

There's the mysterious box, the new Instagram followers, the global recognition, the stuffed mascot, and of course, the gold, silver and bronze hardware -- but for some 2024 Paris Olympic medal winners, there are cash prizes, cows, cars and even colonoscopies

According to a report from CNBC, the International Olympic Committee, the governing body of the Olympics, does not give out prize money for winning medals. However, 14 countries do provide payouts to athletes who make the podium, including the U.S.

Here's a breakdown, according to CNBC. All amounts listed have been converted to U.S. dollars:

COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE Hong Kong $768,000 $384,000 $192,000 Singapore $745,000 $373,000 $186,000 Indonesia $300,000 $150,000 $60,000 Israel $271,000 $216,000 $135,000 Republic of Kazakhstan $250,000 $150,000 $75,000 Malaysia $216,000 $65,000 $22,000 Spain $102,000 $52,000 $33,000 France $87,000 $43,000 $22,000 South Korea $45,000 $25,000 $18,000 United States $38,000 $23,000 $15,000 Japan $32,000 $13,000 $6,000 Poland $25,000 $19,000 $14,000 Germany $22,000 $16,000 $11,000 Australia $13,000 $10,000 $7,000

In some countries, the stakes are a bit different.

South Korean medalists are awarded pensions in addition to winning prize money, CNBC said, in the form of an annuity or a lump sum. For getting on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, Indonesian badminton players also won five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house, Reuters reported.

But Carlos Yulo, the gymnast who won the Philippines gold medals in floor exercise vault, may be taking home some of the best prizes.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports, Yulo will take home a fully furnished three bedroom condo along with a lifetime of free cookies, ramen, academic credits and even colonoscopies.