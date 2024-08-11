2024 Paris Olympics

SEE IT: France's buzzer-beater shot at the line only nets two points in loss to US women

The women brought the Paris Games to a thrilling end in the gold medal match-up between the U.S. and France

By Brian Price

NBC Universal, Inc.

Both countries were looking to make history.

The United States and France stepped onto the court Sunday in the final event of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The women from Team USA were looking to defend their title and win an historic eighth straight team gold, while the host country hoped to win gold in basketball for the very first time.

Tensions were high from the starting whistle to the final buzzer. Each country's team lead the game at different times, with France taking the game by 10 points in the 3rd quarter.

The U.S. women battled back and held onto their lead until the very end when Gabby Williams, playing for France, took a buzzer-beater shot in hopes of tying the game. Watch it below.

Because No. 15's foot was on the three-point line, France only scored two more points and fell one point shy needed to tie things up.

The final score: 67-66.

In the end, the U.S. women's basketball team officially became the most dominant team in Olympics history.

Their record eighth gold medal also helped the United States gold medal count. Heading into the basketball game, the U.S. was trailing China by one medal, although the country was miles ahead in the overall count.

USA women’s basketball eked out a 67-66 win against France to win its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris.
