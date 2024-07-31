Triathlon

Watch: Women's triathletes become first athletes to swim in the Seine at 2024 Olympics

France's Cassandre Beaugrand won gold in the triathlon in her home country.

By Logan Reardon

Athletes compete in the swimming race in the Seine
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

The Seine is officially open for swimming.

Organizers said Wednesday that water quality tests complied with standards, so the women's and men's triathlon events went off with athletes competing in the iconic yet polluted river.

Here's a look at the women swimming to become the first Olympians in the Seine:

There were significant doubts about whether or not the Seine would be safe for triathletes to compete in. Training in the river was canceled on both Sunday and Monday due to failed tests before the men's triathlon was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday (after the women's event).

The Seine didn't seem to bother French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand, who won gold in her home country and became the first French woman to win a medal in the event. Switzerland's Julie Derron and Great Britain's Beth Potter rounded out the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.

