Water polo

WATCH: US water polo goalie beats buzzer with full-pool goal

U.S. goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg threw the ball the length of the pool for a buzzer-beating goal in the first quarter against Greece

By Steve Coulter

Some cool moments happen in defeat.

That was the case for the U.S. men's water polo team Thursday when it lost its third match at the 2024 Olympics to Greece by a score of 13-11.

The Americans were tied 4-4 going into the second thanks to an individual effort from keeper Adrian Weinberg, who scored on a full-pool shot to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

2024 Olympics

Team USA water polo

news Jul 29

How Flavor Flav became a sponsor and ‘official hype man' of USA Water Polo at the Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 28

US water polo captain Maggie Steffens playing with heavy heart at Paris Olympics

In addition to his first Olympic goal, Weinberg finished with eight saves in the contest.

Team USA now stands at 1-2 in group play with two matches remaining. Next up for the United States is a meeting with Montenegro on Saturday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Water polo
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us