WATCH: US water polo goalie beats buzzer with full-pool goal

Some cool moments happen in defeat.

That was the case for the U.S. men's water polo team Thursday when it lost its third match at the 2024 Olympics to Greece by a score of 13-11.

The Americans were tied 4-4 going into the second thanks to an individual effort from keeper Adrian Weinberg, who scored on a full-pool shot to beat the first-quarter buzzer.

In addition to his first Olympic goal, Weinberg finished with eight saves in the contest.

Team USA now stands at 1-2 in group play with two matches remaining. Next up for the United States is a meeting with Montenegro on Saturday.