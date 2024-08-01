2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: The women's rugby team's takes on what's ‘brat' and what's not

When it came to rugby or rugs being more "brat," the answer was clear

By Nicole Tan

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's a brat summer, and Team USA's women's rugby players are weighing in on what, exactly, is the most "brat" — as coined by Charli XCX — about the Paris Olympics.

Ilona Maher was overruled when it came to crêpes versus croissants, with her teammates — Naya Tapper, Sammy Sullivan and Alex Sedrick — overwhelmingly in favor of croissants' "brat" energy.

But when it came to rugby or rugs, the answer was clear: rugby.

And with the team having just earned their first bronze medal in rugby sevens, how could it not?

2024 Paris Olympics
