WATCH: Team GB's Alex Yee wins gold in ‘the most dramatic finish in Olympic triathlon history'

Step by step, Yee surged forward, closing the gap between him and Hayden Wilde before blowing by

By Nicole Tan

It seemed like a sure win for New Zealand's Hayden Wilde in the men's individual triathlon race Wednesday — until it wasn't.

With two laps left to go, Wilde was in the lead, with Great Britain's Alex Yee in second. But step by step, Yee — who placed second at the Tokyo Games, with Wilde in third — surged forward, closing the gap with Wilde before blowing by him.

Yee now holds three Olympic triathlon medals and ties former teammate Jonny Brownlee for the most triathlon medals in Olympic history.

