WATCH: Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the U.S. gymnastics team win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. women's gymnastics team are Olympic champions again after winning gold Tuesday at the Paris Olympics.

The team of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera are gold medalists.

See highlights below from the team's gold-medal winning performance at the team event in Paris:

See Simone Biles compete in the vault competition

Simone Biles soared on vault in the team final to help the U.S. women win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Simone Biles helped Team USA capture gold in the women's team gymnastic competition.

Watch Simone Biles wow in her floor routine

Watch highlights of Simone Biles' floor routine during the women's team competition at the Paris Olympics.

Suni Lee helps lift USA to gold in Paris

Suni Lee shined on bars in the team final to help the U.S. women’s gymnastics team return to the top of the medal podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chiles battles back on beam to help Team USA win gold

Jordan Chiles stepped up to compete in the all-around for Team USA during the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, overcoming a fall on beam to help the U.S. win gold.

Jade Carey vaults her way to team gold in Paris

Jade Carey rocked a vault during the team final to help the U.S. women’s gymnastics team reclaim the gold medal at the Games.

USA women take gold in the team final

Team USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold at the women’s gymnastics all-around final Tuesday.