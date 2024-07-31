Soccer

WATCH: Marta receives a red card in what could be Brazil's last match

The Brazilian captain, better known just by her first name, was shown the red card after a tackle on Spain's Olga Carmona

By Nicole Tan

In the last seconds of the first half, Brazil soccer legend Marta Vieira da Silva was red carded in Brazil's group finale against Spain.

The Brazilian captain, better known just by her first name, was shown the red card after a tackle on Spain's Olga Carmona. Marta walked off the field in tears while being consoled by her teammates.

The six-time Olympian has 13 Olympic goals, just one shy of Brazilian Cristiane Rozeira de Souza Silva's record. The match could be Marta's last appearance in a Brazil shirt at a major competition.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Soccer
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us