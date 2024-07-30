Simone Biles, Team USA women's gymnastics going for gold in team final at Paris Olympics

The women's gymnastics final occurred Tuesday afternoon but will reair in full on Primetime in Paris on NBC beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m. You can also stream from this link. For results of the competition, visit here.

The redemption tour is full speed ahead as Simone Biles and the U.S. women's gymnastics team compete Tuesday afternoon in the women's team final at the Paris Olympics.

Biles will join Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey in the chase to return gold to the United States after taking team silver in Tokyo. New Jersey's Hezly Rivera is at the event with her team but not expected to compete.

The event started at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Bercy Arena.

What time is the women's gymnastics team final at the Olympics?

The women's gymnastics team final is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30.

What channel is the women's gymnastics final on?

The women's gymnastics team final will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

You can stream the coverage live here.

How many rotations are there in the team finals?

There are four total rotations in the gymnastics team final.

The competition will include the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

That's two less rotations than the men's gymnastics team event, which has six rotations.

What teams are competing in the women's team final?

Eight total teams will compete in the women's team final

The United States will be competing against Brazil, Canada, China, Great Britain, Italy, Japan and Romania.

Who on Team USA will be competing in what events in the women's gymnastics event?

Vault:

Simone Biles

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Uneven Bars:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Balance Beam:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

Floor Exercise:

Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Suni Lee

When does Simone Biles compete next at the Olympics?

Biles will compete in the women's team final on July 30 and then is expected to compete in the individual all-around final and then most of the individual apparatus events.

When is the next Team USA women's gymnastics event?

July 30 - Women's team final: The women's team final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30. You can watch it on NBC and stream every apparatus on Peacock.

Aug. 1 - Women's all-around final: The women's all-around final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 a.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 1 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 3 - Women's vault final: The women's vault final begins at 10:20 a.m. ET/7:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, Aug. 3 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 4 - Women's uneven bar final: The women's uneven bars final begins at 9 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Sunday, Aug 4 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's balance beam finals: The women's balance beam finals begins at 6:36 a.m. ET/3:36 a.m. PT on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Aug. 5 - Women's floor exercise finals: The women's floor exercise final begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m.on Monday, Aug. 5 on NBC and Peacock.

Where to watch women's gymnastics

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.