WATCH: France's Victor Wembanyama went full ‘Space Jam' on Brazil in Olympic opener

The dunk highlighted just how stunningly long that arm is.

By Sarah Kezele | NBC Olympics

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama prepares to throw a ball to fans after the final game of the season.

*clears throat in Millennial*

Remember that one dunk in "Space Jam" where Michael Jordan’s arm streeeetched all the way to the basket to defeat the Monstars?

Victor Wembanyama gave us a similar moment in real life on Saturday.

In the second quarter of France's Olympic-opening win over Brazil, 78-66, Wemby elevated to dunk with his arm fully outstretched, highlighting just how stunningly long that arm is:

No need for special effects when it comes to the French phenom.

That was three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade on the call, who made his TV debut as a game analyst alongside Noah Eagle.

Host nation France is now 1-0 in Group B play.

Next up: Rui Hachimura and Japan on Tuesday.

SEE MORE: How to watch Victor Wembanyama at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Two-time Olympic gold medalist David Robinson shares his thoughts on how far NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama can carry France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
