WATCH: Behind the scenes of the TODAY show in Paris

"This is our dream schedule right now," TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb said

What does it take to put on two hours of live TV from the Paris Olympics?

For the TODAY show, that's 55 people, four anchors and countless chocolate muffins and croissants. The show is being filmed at a museum that has been turned into two outdoor studios, complete with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

Co-anchor Hoda Kotb said that due to the time difference between the U.S. and Paris, "this is our dream schedule right now."

"You know when we're waking up?" Kotb said. "8 o'clock! Do you know when we usually wake up? 3 o'clock. This is incredible ... [and] breakfast is amazing!"

From countless athlete interviews to a Paris food crawl and a nearly private look at the Palace of Versailles, there's no shortage of excitement at the TODAY studios.

