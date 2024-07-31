2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: Victor Wembanyama powers France past Japan in Olympic basketball thriller

Wemby took over in OT to help France secure a spot in the knockout stage of the Paris Games.

By Eric Mullin

Victor Wembanyama and the French men's basketball team booked a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a wild win over Japan on Tuesday.

Trailing by four inside the final 15 seconds of regulation, French guard Matthew Strazel made a 3-point shot while being fouled. Strazel converted the game-tying free throw before Japan's Yuki Kawamura missed a potential game-winning 3 on the other end, sending the contest into overtime.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Then, it was the Wemby show. The 20-year-old phenom went on a personal 8-0 run to start OT, powering France to a 94-90 win.

Wembanyama finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals. He shot 6-for-13 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year is looking to help France capture its first-ever gold in basketball. France took silver after losing to the United States in the gold medal game of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics 2 hours ago

Watch the best moments from Day 4 of the Paris Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics 4 hours ago

After historic win, US women's rugby team gets $4 million donation

France will close out group play against Germany on Friday. Germany has also qualified for the knockout round after a 2-0 start in Paris.

These are the best non-American basketball players at the 2024 Olympics.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us