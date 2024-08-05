Track & Field

Valarie Allman defends gold at Olympics discus throw final

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Valarie Allman made it back-to-back golds as the American won women’s discus.

The Tokyo Games champion, a native of Delaware, had a shaky start, fouling the first of her eight attempts on Monday at the Paris Olympics Games. The 29-year-old landed the discus too wide to the right, but she redeemed herself in the second attempt with a throw of 68.74 meters that put her in the lead.

Allman's third throw was a little short, 68.06 meters, of her second --- but it still would have put her at the top of the lineup. She followed it all up with a 69.50-meter fourth attempt, which eventually won her the gold.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

China's Feng Bin took home the silver and and Croatia's Sandra Perkovic the bronze.

Track & Field Jul 17

Team USA's Ryan Crouser on the man who made him a world-class athlete

2024 Paris Olympics Jun 24

Reigning world champion Laulauga Tausaga-Collins fails to qualify for Paris

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Track & Field2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us