Valarie Allman defends gold at Olympics discus throw final

Valarie Allman made it back-to-back golds as the American won women’s discus.

The Tokyo Games champion, a native of Delaware, had a shaky start, fouling the first of her eight attempts on Monday at the Paris Olympics Games. The 29-year-old landed the discus too wide to the right, but she redeemed herself in the second attempt with a throw of 68.74 meters that put her in the lead.

Allman's third throw was a little short, 68.06 meters, of her second --- but it still would have put her at the top of the lineup. She followed it all up with a 69.50-meter fourth attempt, which eventually won her the gold.

China's Feng Bin took home the silver and and Croatia's Sandra Perkovic the bronze.

