2024 Paris Olympics

Women's soccer: When USA plays next, how to watch

The U.S. women's soccer team has golden goals and dreams for its time in Paris and must face Germany on Sunday

By NBC New York Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

After defeating Zambia with a dominant 3-0 win in the first game of the group stage at the Paris Olympics, the U.S. Women's National Team is now looking ahead to its next match.

Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.

Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection.

Hayes took over the U.S. team in late May after finishing out the season with Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. She shook things up a bit with her roster, leaving star forward Alex Morgan, a veteran of three Olympics, at home.

Hayes is charged with leading the Americans as they seek to distance themselves from the disappointment of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, when they crashed out in the round of 16.

The United States has won four Olympic gold medals, more than any other team, but has not won gold since the 2012 London Games. The U.S. was eliminated by Sweden in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games before earning bronze in Tokyo.

When does the USA women's soccer team play next?

Team USA will take on Germany in Marseille on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET. The team's final match in the group stage will be on Wednesday, July 31 at 1 p.m. ET against Australia in Marseille.

How to watch USWNT USA vs. Germany?

You can watch the USA vs. Germany women's soccer match on Sunday on USA network and Peacock.

What happens after the group stage in women's soccer in Paris?

The top two teams in each of the group stage then advance to the quarterfinals, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.

