Here's when the U.S. women's soccer team plays next at the Olympics in Paris

The U.S. Women's National Team is set to play Japan in a women's quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. ET. The winner of the match will take on the winner of Canada vs. Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The USWNT is seeking its first gold since the 2012 London Olympics after losing in the quarterfinals in Rio in 2016 and taking the Bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Saturday's quarterfinal match will be the fifth meeting between the United States women's team and Japan in the Olympics, which will tie Brazil-Germany as the most-played match in Olympics history, according to U.S. Soccer. USA-Japan was last played in the gold medal match in London in 2012, which the U.S. won.

All-time, it's the 41st meeting between the two teams, most recently at the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, a match the U.S. also won.

Capain Lindsey Horan (153 caps) will once again lead the team.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

When is USA women's soccer vs. Japan?

The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. ET. on Saturday, Aug. 4.

What TV channel is the U.S. women's soccer game on? How do I watch?

The U.S. women's quarterfinal match versus Japan will air live on USA network and NBC Universo. You can also watch live on Peacock or stream on nbcolympics.com.

The match will replay on Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET on USA network.

We meet Japan for a second time in 2024.



Match Preview ⤵️ — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 2, 2024

Who is on the USWNT roster at the Paris Olympics?

1-Alyssa Naeher

2-Emily Fox

3-Korbin Albert

4-Naomi Girma

5-Trinity Rodman

6-Casey Krueger

7-Crystal Dunn

8-Lynn Williams

9-Mallory Swanson

10-Lindsey Horan (Capt.)

11-Sophia Smith

12-Tierna Davidson

13-Jenna Nighswonger

14-Emily Sonnett

16-Rose Lavelle

17-Sam Coffey

18-Casey Murphy

20-Croix Bethune

Who is in the women's soccer quarterfinals at the Olympics?

The Saturday quarterfinals matches are the Olympics for women's soccer are: U.S. vs. Japan at 9 a.m. ET, Spain vs. Colombia at 11:00 a.m. ET, Canada vs. Germany at 1 p.m. ET, and France vs. Brazil at 3 p.m. ET.

What happens after the quarterfinals in women's soccer in Paris?

The two semi-final matches will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The women's soccer final will take place with the bronze medal match on Friday, Aug. 9 and the gold medal final on Saturday, Aug. 10.