U.S. women's volleyball team advances to gold medal match after win over Brazil in semis

The United States will take on the winner of Turkey vs. Italy for the volleyball gold medal on Sunday morning

By NBC New York Staff

The United States is one step closer to repeating as women's volleyball gold medalists after defeating Brazil in five sets in Thursday's Paris Olympics semifinals.

The U.S. needed five sets for the 3-2 win with a total score of 106-99 showing just how close the game was against rival Brazil.

After beating Poland in the quarterfinals, the U.S. had to face Brazil, a medal favorite who won silver in Tokyo. But the team wasn't a match in the end for the defending gold medalists.

The United States has won medals in each of the last four Games (gold in 2021, silver in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016).

The semifinal match was a back and forth game with the United States winning the first, third and fifth sets, and Brazil winning the second and fourth sets.

The U.S. will play the winner of the Turkey vs. Italy semifinal game.

When are the women's volleyball finals?

The women's volleyball bronze medal match will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The women's volleyball gold medal match takes place Sunday, Aug. 11 at 7 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the women's volleyball final?

The women's volleyball gold medal match will air live on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Aug. 11.

