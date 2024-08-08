WATCH: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crowned 400m hurdles champ again, Anna Cockrell wins silver

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had a coronation of sorts at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

The Team USA star broke her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles final to repeat as Olympic champion. McLaughlin-Levrone finished in 50.37 seconds, marking the sixth time since 2021 that she broke the world record.

There’s NO catching Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone!



She adds ANOTHER 400m hurdles gold medal and WORLD RECORD to her collection. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/RJ7reApKfV — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Her previous world-record mark was 50.65 seconds, which she set at the U.S. Olympic trials in late June.

And after becoming the event's first-ever two-time gold medalist, the New Brunswick, N.J., native celebrated by donning a fitting piece of headwear at the Stade de France venue: a crown.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

(Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

McLaughlin-Levrone, 25, now owns three Olympic medals -- all gold.

Team USA accounted for the top two spots on the podium as Anna Cockrell won silver. The San Ramon, Calif., native finished in 51.87 seconds to earn her first Olympic medal.

The Netherlands' Femke Bol, who was viewed as McLaughlin-Levrone's top challenger, finished third in 52.15 to win bronze for a second straight Olympics.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles on Thursday, setting a new world record.