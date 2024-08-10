2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: US women's soccer, men's basketball chasing gold in penultimate Olympics Day 15

Sophia Smith and LeBron James will be hoping to lead the U.S. to gold in Day 15 of the Paris Games.

By NBC Staff

James, Smith
Getty

What to Know

Day 15 of the 2024 Paris Olympics features the U.S. in both the women's soccer and men's basketball gold medal games. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us