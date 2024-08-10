Live updates: US women's soccer, men's basketball chasing gold in penultimate Olympics Day 15

What to Know
- The U.S. women's national team will look to defeat Marta and Brazil to go undefeated and win gold in Paris under new manager Emma Hayes.
- LeBron James and Team USA men's basketball are chasing five straight Olympic golds as it faces host nation France in the final.
- Conner Mantz, Leonard Korir and Clayton Young pursuing medals in men's marathon for the U.S.
- Men's breaking will get underway with qualification rounds, as Team USA will be represented by Victor and Jeffro.
- U.S. women's golfer Rose Zhang is in the mix for a medal entering the final day of competition, as she sits in third place at seven under par, two strokes behind first.
- U.S. women's water polo will take on the Netherlands in the bronze medal game after its four-peat gold bid failed in the semifinal.
- Quincy Hall will be back in action as Team USA runs for gold in the men's 4x400m relay.
