Basketball

‘The last dance': Basketball world reacts to Team USA's 2024 Olympics gold

It's likely the last time the U.S. will have LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at the Olympics.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

That may have just been the last dance for a special chapter for U.S. men's basketball.

NBA icons LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant made a commitment one year ago to bring home gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The triumvirate did just that, leading the U.S. to a 98-87 final win over France Saturday. It marked the program's fifth straight Olympic gold, with Durant tallying a record fourth in U.S. men's basketball and James claiming his third. Curry sealed his first in epic fashion.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Social media produced countless reactions after the U.S. triumph. Here are some of the best:

Team USA

‘A golden dagger!': Watch Steph Curry seal gold for US with epic 3-point barrage

Basketball

How Team USA men's basketball beat France to win gold at 2024 Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics

How to watch USA women's basketball go for historic 8th straight gold vs. France

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Basketball
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us