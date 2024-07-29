Women win the majority of Team USA's medals so far

The United States sits at the top of the medal count heading into the third day of competition, thanks to the women of Team USA.

The U.S. clinched three bronze, six silver and three gold medals across the first two days of action in Paris. Nine of those medals were won by female athletes.

In two of the events, U.S. women claimed gold and silver. In women's individual foil fencing, Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs faced off to win gold and silver, respectively. And in the women's 100m butterfly, Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh finished first and second over the weekend.

Team USA's first medal of the Paris Olympics came from diving duo Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, who won silver in the women's 3m synchronized springboard.

This is the first time that the Olympic Games will have an equal 50-50 ratio between male and female athletes, IOC President Thomas Bach said.

At the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, which were the first to include women at all, only 2.2% of athletes were women. That number has steadily risen, with the female field at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics reaching 48%.

Here's a breakdown of U.S. medal wins for the first couple days of competition:

Saturday, July 27

Chloe Dygert (Bronze): CYCLING | WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL TIME TRIAL

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (Silver): DIVING | WOMEN'S SYNCHRONISED 3M SPRINGBOARD

Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King (Gold): SWIMMING | MEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY

Katie Ledecky (Bronze): SWIMMING | WOMEN’S 400M FREESTYLE

Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel (Silver): SWIMMING | WOMEN’S 4X100M FREESTYLE RELAY

Sunday, July 28

Torri Huske (Gold): SWIMMING | WOMEN'S 100M BUTTERFLY

Gretchen Walsh (Silver): SWIMMING | WOMEN'S 100M BUTTERFLY

Carson Foster (Bronze): SWIMMING | MEN'S 400M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY

Nic Fink (Silver): SWIMMING | MEN'S 100M BREASTSTROKE

Lee Kiefer (Gold): FENCING | WOMEN'S FOIL

Lauren Scruggs (Silver): FENCING | WOMEN'S FOIL

Haley Batten (Silver): CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE | WOMEN'S CROSS-COUNTRY

The United States led the medal standings after the second day of competition, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27-Aug. 11.