How Team USA men's basketball beat France to win gold at 2024 Olympics

The five-peat is complete.

Team USA men's basketball on Saturday topped France 98-87 in the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics, sealing its fifth straight spot atop the podium in the event dating back to Beijing 2008.

Les Bleus have never won gold, reaching the final on four occasions (1948, 2000, 2021 and 2024) but losing to the U.S. every time.

Team USA took a 20-15 lead through the first as Devin Booker led the starters with seven points, capitalizing off smart off-ball movements.

Anthony Edwards added six off the bench with two 3-pointers, while Jayson Tatum also logged minutes after blanking in the semifinal against Serbia. Tatum almost immediately slammed home a breakaway jam.

The intensity increased in the second quarter, but the U.S. took a double-digit lead toward the end. It ended 49-41 in favor of the U.S. at the half after France's Guerschon Yabusele hit a buzzer-beating layup over Anthony Davis.

Booker led the U.S. with 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting, while LeBron James had seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant each hit two 3-pointers.

Yabusele led France with 15 points after a dominant quarter, including an and-1 poster on James. Victor Wembanyama added 13 points despite sitting for most of the second. Evan Fournier went scoreless off the bench.

Joel Embiid did not play in the second after starting the game, with Bam Adebayo seeing the majority of minutes at the 5.

The U.S. took a 61-47 lead during the third quarter, but France did not let things worsen from there.

Instead, France cut it to single digits and trailed 72-66 entering the fourth. Nando de Colo took advantage of a sloppy pass, which led to a Durant goaltend at the buzzer. Booker still led the U.S. in scoring with 13, while James and Curry got up to 12. Durant added 10.

Fournier also came alive for France after his scoreless first half, dropping eight points off the bench. Wembanyama led Les Bleus with 20 points.

Les Bleus kept it close in the fourth quarter and even cut the deficit to three -- until Curry called his shot.

Curry, seeking his first Olympic gold, drilled four straight triples, including a ridiculous heave, to close the door shut on a potential France comeback.

"THE GOLDEN DAGGER!"



Steph Curry that is utterly ridiculous.

The Golden State Warriors star led the U.S. with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting overall. All of those attempts were from long range, except for one.

Durant and Booker each added 15 points, while James finished with 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Davis also made countless impact plays on defense off the bench.

The 35-year-old Durant became the first player to win four gold medals in U.S. men's basketball history, as well as scoring the most points in USA Olympic history, which he achieved during the Paris run.

Wembanyama gave a valiant effort with 26 points on 11 of 19 shooting and seven rebounds, while Yabusele cooled off in the second half but still finished with 20 points. Rudy Gobert, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, didn't make a substantial impact off the bench.

The key difference lied in the 3-point shooting variance. The U.S. nailed 18 of 36 (50%), mainly thanks to Curry, while France mustered just 30% on 9 of 30 conversions. France also lost points at the foul line, makign just 10 of 17 (58.8%) while the U.S. converted all eight.

With the result, the U.S. now has won 17 of 21 Olympic golds in 5x5 competition dating back to the 1936 Berlin Games. Only the Soviet Union (twice), Yugoslavia and Argentina have claimed gold in the event.

Team USA will now seek a sixth straight gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, though the team may look entirely different in the post-James-Curry-Durant era.