2024 Paris Olympics

U.S. wins first gold medal at Paris Olympics with win in men's 4x100m freestyle relay

New Jersey's Jack Alexy joined Caeleb Dressel, Hunter Armstrong and Chris Guiliano to capture the United States' first gold medal at the Paris Olympics

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The United States earned its first gold medal of the Paris Olympics with a resounding win in the men's 4x100m freestyle swimming relay Friday.

Team USA came in first with a time of 3:09:28 followed by Australia in second with a time of 3:10:35, with Italy taking the bronze with a time of 3:10:70.

Americans Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel and Chris Guiliano combined for the gold medal.

This was the United States' third-consecutive gold medal in the event.

Dressel now has eight Olympic gold medals. With one more gold medal, Dressel will tie Mark Spitz for the second most career golds in swimming. With two more gold, he'll be the sole holder of the number-two spot for most career golds in swimming and will join Michael Phelps as the only Olympians in any sport to win at least 10-career gold medals.

Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Gold Medalists, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel of Team USA pose with their medals during the medal ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France.

Snoop Dogg and Caeleb's wife, Meghan, were in the arena watching the race live.

Where is Jack Alexy from?

Alexy hails from Mendham, New Jersey after graduating from Delbarton School in Morristown in 2021. He's a three-time New Jersey state champion, and went to the University of California-Berkeley where he competes in swimming.

Getty Images

2024 Paris OlympicsSwimming
