After historic win, US women's rugby team gets $4 million donation

The U.S. women's rugby team had a historic win Tuesday beating Australia with a game-winning conversion to secure team USA its first-ever Olympic rugby sevens medal.

The U.S. women's rugby sevens team, which trains at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center south of San Diego, then secured a second win when American businesswoman Michele Kang announced a $4 million donation over four years for the team's future.

U.S. rugby player Ilona Maher discusses her popular TikTok account.

“This Eagles team, led by players like Ilona Maher and co-captains Lauren Doyle and Naya Tapper, has captivated millions of new fans, bringing unprecedented attention to the sport," Kang said. I am so happy to support these outstanding athletes to realize their dream in capturing the gold in Los Angeles in 2028. That work starts now."

Kang, who has fostered women's sports across the country through her organization Kynisca Sports International, became the first woman of color to own a National Women's Soccer League team when she acquired the Washington Spirit. She also owns several UK-based women's sports teams.

U.S. women’s rugby celebrated moments after winning the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics.

Bill Goren, Chief Executive Officer at USA Rugby, said they were "stunned and beyond grateful for this transformative gift."

"This will allow us to supercharge the progression of this program as we build to climb the podium in 2028 with Gold Medal aspirations in Los Angeles," Goren said.

It not yet clear how the funds will be used but the organization aims to grow the sport and provide resources to players and coaching staff ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In Tuesday's medal-winning match, Alex Sedrick scored a try and hit the game-winning conversion on the final play to give Team USA a 14-12 victory over Australia.

Australia got its first try just over a minute into the bronze-medal contest thanks to Maddison Levi. The U.S. then equaled the score on an Alev Kelter try and her ensuing conversion.

Team USA's defense held strong early in the second half, holding the score to 7-7 until there was 1:25 remaining. That's when Maddison Levi and her sister, Teagan, combined for a second try.

It was then Sedrick who broke away from the Australia defense and scored the game-sealing try. She then drilled the following conversion to cement the Americans as Olympic bronze medalists.

Rugby is a “combination of football and soccer” with tackles but no pads, Olympian Naya Tapper explained to News4’s Tommy McFly.

The U.S. ended up in the bronze medal match after losing to New Zealand, the defending gold medalists, by a score of 24-12 earlier in the day.

The bronze medal match marked Australia's second loss of the day. The team fell to Canada in the semifinals and needed a win over the U.S. to earned its second ever Olympic rugby sevens medal.