US women make history with 8th straight basketball gold in buzzer-beater win over France

The final event of the Paris Games delivered a history-making performance from the U.S. women's basketball team.

The American women battled back from behind to win another gold medal over France to close out the 2024 Olympics.

In a game that saw each team leading in points at different times throughout, the U.S. victory denied France its first-ever basketball gold and in the process the U.S. women's team became the first in any sport to win eight straight Olympic titles.

In a dramatic final game, the U.S. women's basketball team will take home gold after beating France, 67-66.

It was a tense final after France dug deep to come back from behind in the first quarter and fight with everything it had as it tried to secure a medal on its home court. But the American women turned up the heat, with A'ja Wilson playing an inspiring last two quarters.

France called a timeout in the final 17 seconds after the U.S. took a narrow lead of 63-59, after Wilson made one of two free throws.

In the end, it came down to free throws after both French and U.S. fouls put women on each side on the line. Kahleah Copper put the U.S. women ahead in the final seconds of the game, a lead that France could not come back from.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING IN PARIS. 😱



Gabby Williams banked it in at the buzzer but her FOOT WAS ON THE THREE-POINT LINE. TEAM USA WINS BY A SINGLE POINT.#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/DJI7YxfVMl — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

A dramatic buzzer-beater shot was only good for two points on the French side, bringing them one point shy of tying things up.

The gold medal victory not only secures history for the women's team, but ties up the country's gold medal count with China. The U.S. and China finish the Games with 39 each.

Team USA’s A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart shared their enthusiasm for the women’s basketball final at the Paris Games, as they look for their eighth straight Olympic gold medal.

Team USA entered the competition in Paris having not dropped a single Olympic contest since all the way back at the 1992 Barcelona Games. And head coach Cheryl Reeve's squad hasn't shown any real signs of a potential letdown in its bid for an eighth consecutive gold.

Powered by two-time WNBA MVPs A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, Team USA won has won its five games by an average margin of 18.6 points. The Americans' closest games have been a 13-point win over Belgium in group play and a 14-point win over Nigeria in the quarterfinals.

France's only other appearance in an Olympic women's final came at the 2012 London Games, where the Americans rolled to a 36-point win. So, will Team USA cruise to a record-breaking title? Or will the French close out the 2024 Games with a momentous upset for gold on home soil?

Are there any WNBA players on France?

France's roster features four players with WNBA experience: Valériane Ayayim, Marine Johannès, Iliana Rupert and Gabby Williams. In a comeback overtime win against Belgium in the semifinals, Williams posted a team-high 18 points while Ayayim had 17 and Rupert added 15.

Williams leads France in points (14.8) and assists (5.4) per game, while Marieme Badiane is averaging a team-high 5.6 rebounds.

How many gold medals has USA women's basketball won?

Team USA has captured nine of the 12 gold medals that have been awarded since women's basketball was introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games.

How many straight games has USA women's basketball won?

The Americans enter the gold medal game riding a 60-game winning streak at the Olympics.

When was USA women's basketball's last loss?

The last time Team USA dropped an Olympic contest was in the semifinals of the 1992 Olympics, where the Americans left with bronze.

How many Olympic medals has Diana Taurasi won?

Diana Taurasi enters the gold medal game with a chance to become the single-most-decorated basketball player in Olympic history. She's currently tied with former teammate Sue Bird for the most basketball golds with five apiece.