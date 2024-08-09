2024 Paris Olympics

Travis Scott is arrested at a Paris hotel after altercation with a security guard, prosecutors say

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was in Paris for the Olympics.

By AP and Staff

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.

The arrest occurred after police were called to the Georges V hotel early Friday to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” according to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor's office.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

"The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police," the statement said, without adding any further details.

The rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the U.S. rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip hop, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The Associated Press sent a message to Scott's representative seeking comment.

The Associated Press/NBC

