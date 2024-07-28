2024 Paris Olympics

Monday at the 2024 Olympics: Top medal events to watch on Day 3

Men's gymnastics, swimming, street skateboarding, and fencing highlight a busy day at the Paris Olympics Monday

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nineteen medal events are scheduled for Monday in Paris on Day 3 of the 2024 Olympics.

The USA men's gymnastics team will be competing in the men's team final competition at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

In addition to the medal events on Monday, Team USA women's basketball begins its group stage against Japan at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on USA network, on Peacock, or at the link here.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

You can always view the latest, updated schedule here.

How to watch the medal events on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics

TIME (ET)EVENTLIVE TV CHANNELSTREAMING / LIVE LINK
3:30 a.m. ETShooting - Women's Air RifleNone scheduledPeacock and here
5:00 a.m.Diving – Men's Synchronized 10m PlatformNBCPeacock and here
5:00 a.m.Equestrian – Team EventingUSAPeacock and here
6:00 a.m.Shooting – Men's Air RifleNone scheduledPeacock and here
8:10 a.m.Cycling – Men's Mountain BikingUSAPeacock and here
9:00 a.m.Equestrian - Individual EventingNone scheduledPeacock and here
10:48 a.m.Archery – Men's TeamNone
(reair on USA)		Peacock and here
11:00 a.m.Skateboarding – Men's Street - FinalE!Peacock and here
11:18 a.m.Judo – Women’s Lightweight (57 kg/125 lbs.None scheduledPeacock and here
11:20 a.m.Canoe Slalom – Men's C-1E!Peacock and here
11:30 a.m.Gymnastics – Men's Team CompetitionNBCPeacock and here
11:49 a.m.Judo – Men’s Lightweight (73 kg/161 lbs.None scheduledPeacock and here
2:30 p.m.Swimming – Women's 400m Individual MedleyNBCPeacock and here
2:40 p.m.Swimming – Men's 200m FreestyleNBCPeacock and here
2:50 p.m.Fencing – Women's Individual Sabre- Medal BoutsNone
(reair on E!)		Peacock and here
3:15 p.m.Fencing – Men's Individual Foil- Medal BoutsNone
(reair on E!)		Peacock and here
3:19 p.m.Swimming – Men's 100m BackstrokeNBCPeacock and here
3:25 p.m.Swimming – Women's 100m BreaststrokeNBCPeacock and here
3:41 p.m.Swimming – Women's 200m FreestyleNBCPeacock and here
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us