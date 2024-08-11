2024 Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise rappels into Closing Ceremony, rides off with Olympic flag in handoff to Los Angeles

The "Mission Impossible" star helped bring the Olympic flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games

By Danielle Abreu

Everything is possible at the 2024 Closing Ceremony.

Tom Cruise appeared at the close of the Paris Olympics to help handoff the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, where the Summer Games will be held in 2028.

The actor rappelled into the Stade de France where he picked up the flag from U.S. gymnast Simone Biles.

The "Mission Impossible" and "Top Gun" performer naturally carried the flag over to a motorcycle that he rode out of the stadium.

For those watching the official broadcast of the Closing Ceremony, the live program then switched to what appeared to be a pre-taped cut of Cruise driving through Paris with the flag fashioned to the bike.

He speeds off to a plane that takes him to California where he jumps out of the plane down to the Hollywood sign overlooking Los Angeles.

From scaling a skyscraper to hanging on to the side of an airplane taking off, actor Tom Cruise is no stranger to death-defying stunts.

Back in March, Cruise was spotted with a film crew at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, scaling the famous landmark, People reported at the time. He was also captured on video appearing to pass a flag to someone.

In late April, he was also spotted on the streets of Paris riding a motorcycle at night, before official filming for his latest "Mission Impossible" movie began. At the time, he was spotted with a film crew and carrying a white flag near the Saint-Georges metro station, the Pont de Bir-Hakeim and around the Arc de Triomphe.

This week, French media reported that Cruise, who is currently in Europe filming “Mission: Impossible 8” and has been spotted in the stands at several Paris Olympic events, including artistic gymnastics, swimming and track & field, will perform a stunt at the Closing Ceremony, which is set to take place at the Stade de France.

With the next Summer Games set to take place in Los Angeles in 2028, a Hollywood connection is fitting for an Olympic handoff from Paris.

Once Cruise handed off the flag at the LA landmark, a series of athletes brought it to the beach where musical performances continued by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg.

Swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead selected as Team USA’s Closing Ceremony flag bearers in Paris

"An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture," Paris organizers said in a statement. "Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future." 

