Throwback video: Michael Jordan with Baby Katie Ledecky

Peek-a-boo, Katie sees Michael!

Before she was the most decorated female swimmer ever, Katie Ledecky was just a kid eating some popcorn, playing peek-a-boo with the greatest basketball player of all time.

Grabbing my popcorn for tonight's episodes of #TheLastDance. I can tell you one thing about Michael Jordan: he's a tough peek-a-boo player but he didn't stand a chance against my popcorn. pic.twitter.com/fvAWlzNhuQ — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) April 26, 2020

This unlikely meeting of two GOATS, which first surfaced in 2020 on ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary and was posted to Twitter by Ledecky, resurfaced today on social media, as Ledecky is about to swim what will likely be her final Olympics race.

Of course, Ledecky is now a legend in the pool: Eight gold medals, four silver and one bronze in the Olympics, more medals than any female swimmer in history.

So how did baby Ledecky meet Michael Jordan?

The connection seems to come through Ledecky's uncle, Jon Ledecky. Currently the owner of the New York Islanders, Uncle Ledecky was a founder of Lincoln Holdings, which owned a share of the Washington Wizards back in the early 2000s. Another one of the co-owners? Jordan.

Of course, Jordan was an Olympian himself, a member of the original Dream Team.

His gold medal haul? A measly two.