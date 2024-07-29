Who is competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics team final?

Team USA is seeking its first team medal in men's gymnastics since the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Will 2024 in Paris finally break that 16 year drought?

The U.S. men's gymnastics team is largely made of us Olympics rookies. The one exception is Brody Malone, who competed in Tokyo in 2021.

The athletes competing for the United States in the men's gymnastics finals are:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

When did the USA last win a team medal in men's gymnastics?

The last time the United States won a gold team medal in men's gymnastics was 1984.

The last time the United States won a silver team medal in men's gymnastics was 2004. The U.S. also won silver in 1904 and 1932.

The last time the United States won a bronze team medal in men's gymnastics was 2008. The U.S. also won bronze in 1984.

Who are the favorites in the men's gymnastics team event?

China and Japan are expected to be in contention for gold Monday but the United States, Great Britain and Ukraine are expected to content for a spot on the podium.

Men's gymnastics schedule: when are the men's gymnastics events at the Olympics?

Monday, July 29 - The men's gymnastics team final will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, July 29. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Wednesday, July 31 - The men's gymnastics all-around final will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31. The event will air live on NBC, Peacock, and here.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's gymnastics floor exercise final will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3 - The men's pommel horse final will be held at 11:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's rings final will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Sunday, Aug. 4 - The men's vault final will be held at 10:24 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 4. The event will air on NBC, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's parallel bars final takes place at 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Monday, Aug. 5 - The men's horizontal bar final will take place at 7:33 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The event will air live on E!, Peacock, and NBColympics.com.

Date Time (ET) Event Monday, July 29 11:30 a.m. Team Final Wednesday, July 31 11:30 a.m. All-Around Final Saturday, August 3 9:30 a.m. Floor Exercise Final Saturday, August 3 11:16 a.m. Pommel Horse Final Sunday, August 4 9 a.m. Rings Final Sunday, August 4 10:24 a.m. Vault Final Monday, August 5 5:45 a.m. Parallel Bars Final Monday, August 5 7:33 a.m. Horizontal Bar Final

Where to watch men's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Individual and team gymnastics events at the 2024 Olympics will air on NBC New York, USA Network and E!. Streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app and the NBC app.