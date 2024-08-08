Team USA men's basketball survives Serbia in 2024 Olympics semifinals

The five-peat Olympic gold medal bid is still going for Team USA men's basketball.

The U.S. on Thursday survived Serbia's upset bid in the 2024 Olympics semifinals, winning 95-91 after trailing by double digits for the majority of the game. Team USA will meet Victor Wembanyama and France in the gold medal game Saturday.

After pulling to within six in the third quarter, Serbia increased the gap to 15 entering the fourth. But Serbia's hot shooting eventually cooled off, and the U.S. took advantage with four players in particular stepping up.

Steph Curry led the way with 36 points, while Joel Embiid posted 19 and LeBron James added 16. James also logged 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kevin Durant also chipped in with nine crucial points off the bench, including late makes down the stretch.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Serbia recorded a 47/39/83 shooting split in a game it should've won, but Nikola Jokic and Co. stopped converting shots when it mattered most.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Serbia with 20 points while Jokic added 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Guard Aleksa Avramovic had 15 points, but all of that came within the first three quarters.

The U.S. will meet France on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

In the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. topped France 87-82 to win gold and will need to do so again to go back atop the podium.