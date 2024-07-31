Who does Team USA men's basketball play next? What to know after South Sudan rout

Team USA men's basketball is 2-0 in Paris.

Bam Adebayo and Derrick White were among the headliners from their 103-86 rout of South Sudan on Wednesday, with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker also in double-digit figures.

The result, coupled with the opening win vs. Serbia, means the U.S. has booked its spot in the quarterfinals with one group game to go.

So, just who is the next opponent? Here's what to know:

When does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA returns to the court on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Who does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Team USA will play Puerto Rico next to wrap up pool play. Puerto Rico lost both of its first two games to South Sudan and Serbia.

New Orleans Pelicans' Jose Alvarado headlines the team, alongside Memphis Grizzlies G Leaguer Davon Reed and former Sacramento Kings wing Isaiah Piniero.

What time does Team USA men's basketball play next?

Tipoff for Team USA vs. Puerto Rico is slated for 11:15 a.m. ET, 8:15 a.m. PT.

How to watch, stream Team USA vs. Puerto Rico

The U.S. vs. Puerto Rico matchup will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Who is on the Team USA men's basketball coaching staff?

Team USA men's basketball is coached by some elite names. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr operates in the same role, while Los Angeles Clippers' Ty Lue, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few (all head coaches) are the assistants.