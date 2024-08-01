Team USA men's basketball: How to watch, what to know, remaining schedule and more

LeBron James, Steph Curry and more NBA stars have teamed up to lead Team USA men's basketball to its fifth straight gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The USA men's basketball team has won seven of eight gold medals since 1992, only winning bronze in 2004. America is the heavy favorite to repeat in Paris behind a very talented roster of many of the NBA's biggest superstars.

Kevin Durant competed in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics so has three gold medals coming into Paris with a chance to set a record with a fourth career gold Olympic medal among men's basketball players. Durant also has the top two records for most points in a single Olympics by an American (with 156 and 155). He has scored a total of 435 career points in Olympics basketball, a men's record.

James hasn't played on an Olympics team since 2012.

What is the remaining schedule for Team USA men's basketball?

The U.S. has already qualified to make the quarterfinals, with one game still to go in the group stage.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA's third game in the group stage will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. against Puerto Rico. The game will air live on NBC and Peacock. The game will replay at 6 p.m. on USA network.

The men's basketball quarterfinals will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6 starting at 5 a.m. ET. The semifinals will be on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m ET and air on USA network.

If the U.S. were to lose in the semifinals, they would play in the bronze medal game on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. ET on USA network and replay at 1 p.m. on USA.

But if they take care of business and win as they are expected to, the men's team will play in the gold medal game, airing live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 10. It will replay at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 11 on USA network.

What teams has USA played so far?

In their first game, Team USA played Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Sunday, July 28, which was slated to be a tough matchup on paper. After a slow start with concerns surrounding Steve Kerr's rotations and Joel Embiid's general play, James and Durant woke the monsters inside them to steer the U.S. to a 110-84 win.

In their second game, Bam Adebayo and Derrick White were among the headliners in a 103-86 rout of South Sudan on Wednesday. James, Durant and Devin Booker were also in double digits.

Who is on the USA men's basketball team roster?

This roster is loaded with its players having a combined eight MVP awards and seven Finals MVP awards.

The Team USA men's basketball team is made of a number NBA stars.

The roster is:

Bam Adebayo (Center from the Miami Heat)

Devin Booker (Guard from the Phoenix Suns)

Steph Curry (Guard from the Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis (Forward/Center from the Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Forward from the Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards (Guard from the Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid (Center from the Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Guard from the Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Holiday (Guard from the Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Forward from the Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum (Forward from the Boston Celtics)

Derrick White (Guard from the Boston Celtics)

Who are the coaches for Team USA men's basketball?

Steve Kerr from the Golden State Warriors is the head coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr was an assistant coach for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Joining Kerr on his staff are assistant coaches Ty Lue (Clippers head coach), Mark Few (Gonzaga head coach), and Erik Spoelstra (Heat head coach).

Who are the other NBA stars playing in the Olympics for a team other than the USA?

Some of the other NBA stars competing at the Olympics for teams other than the USA include:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder/Team Canada)

Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves/Team France)

Victor Wembanyama (Spurs/Team France)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks/Team Greece)

Nikola Jokic (Nuggets/Team Serbia)

These are the best non-American basketball players at the 2024 Olympics.

What countries qualified for Olympics men's basketball in 2024?

There are 12 teams in the competition:

Australia

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Greece

Japan

Puerto Rico

Serbia

South Sudan

Spain

United States

The United States is in Group C for the first round with Puerto Rico, Serbia and South Sudan.

After making their Olympic debut in men’s basketball in Paris, the South Sudan squad defeated Puerto Rico for their first-ever win.