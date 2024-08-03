2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Krajicek and Ram win silver in men's doubles at 2024 Paris Olympics

Krajicek and Ram take home Team USA's lone tennis silver medal

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Americans are going home with a silver medal in men's doubles.

The duo of Austin Krajicek and Ram Rajeev fell to Australia's Matthew Ebden and John Peers 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 on Saturday to earn Team USA its first tennis medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The American tandem had a chance to win gold on Saturday as they were up a set and a break (7-6, 4-2), but they went on to drop the second set and the final match tiebreaker. The last time Team USA won gold in men's doubles at the Olympics was in 2012 (Mike and Bob Bryan).

There is still quite of bit of tennis to be played at the Olympics. Next to come is the men's bronze medal doubles match, which highlights Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

The women's singles gold medal match will feature China's Quinwen Zheng vs. Croatia's Donna Vekic while the men's singles bronze medal match between Lorenzo Musetti-Felix Auger-Aliassime will follow.

The men's gold medal singles match will kick off on Sunday between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

